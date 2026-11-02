Jordan Esports Federation signs partnership with King Hussein Business Park

King Hussein Business Park and the Jordan Esports Federation have signed an MoU to support Jordan's esports industry.

Both organisations will explore media, marketing and knowledge-sharing opportunities.

The agreement aims to support young talent and increase participation in Jordanian esports.

King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jordan Esports Federation (JEF) to support the growth of Jordan's esports industry through events, training and community programmes.

Under the agreement, both organisations will work together to host and organise esports tournaments and events at KHBP. The partnership will also support visits from international delegations and official guests.

It aims to strengthen ties between the two organisations and establish KHBP as a destination for esports, technology and innovation.

The agreement was signed in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Omar bin Faisal, President of the Jordan Esports Federation.

Growing esports

Other areas of cooperation include media and marketing activities, educational and training programmes, community initiatives and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Both organisations said they would use KHBP's facilities and resources to develop joint programmes and support the continued growth of Jordan's esports sector.

“This partnership is a significant step in our drive to develop the esports industry in Jordan and elevate the standard of local, regional and international competitions and activities," said Jordan Esports Federation VP Hazem Bawab.

“We look forward to drawing on the setup and capabilities that KHBP offers to scale our work, nurture young talent and launch joint programmes that help the industry grow and encourage greater participation."

You can connect with many of the key stakeholders in MENA's games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, which takes place on November 7th and 8th.