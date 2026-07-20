Kuro Games reveals Wuthering Waves: Elysium anime series

Wuthering Waves: Elysium is the first animated series under the new label.

The series was announced alongside a new reveal trailer.

The announcement follows the expansion of the Wuthering Waves concert tour to Los Angeles.

Kuro Games has revealed a new animated series called Wuthering Waves: Elysium based on its award-winning open-world action RPG.

Alongside the news, the developer also unveiled the launch of Kuro Onroad, a new animation brand dedicated to bringing the company's games and worlds to life through animation. Elysium will be the first project under the new label.

According to the company, the initiative represents a major step in expanding the Wuthering Waves universe beyond games, giving fans another way to experience its characters, stories and world through animation.

Future updates on the series will be shared through Kuro Onroad's official regional social channels.

Universe expansion

Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play cross-platform action RPG set in a post-cataclysmic sci-fi world, featuring fast-paced combat, open-world exploration and team-based gameplay. The title won the 2025 Player's Voice award at The Game Awards and won the accolade for Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2024.

The announcement follows news earlier this month that the Wuthering Waves Concert Tour: To the New World will head to Los Angeles after sold-out performances across Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei and Singapore.

The North American debut will take place at the Peacock Theatre on October 17th, 2026, marking the first time the live concert experience will be staged in the US.