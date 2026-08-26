Loom Games wins Best Developer at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026

Loom Games won Best Developer at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026.

The ceremony took place in Cologne, Germany on August 25th.

Loom Games has won Best Developer at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 in association with Samsung Gaming Hub.

Celebrating mobile game makers from around the globe, PocketGamer.biz hosted this year’s awards ceremony in Cologne last night. Taking place during Gamescom week, the show served as a celebration of the creators, game makers, movers and shakers keeping mobile hot and happening in 2026.

We spent the night cheering on finalists across more than 20 categories, which began with nominations from the industry before the public voted on a shortlist.

Here, we’re focusing on this year’s winner of Best Developer, Loom Games.

Best Developer

Istanbul-based Loom Games has been making waves so strong they’re helping put Türkiye on the map. This mobile dev not only made the top three in our Top 30 Türkiye Game Makers 2026 list, but also won Best Developer last night against global competition at the Mobile Games Awards.

With a team size of around 20 people, Loom Games came out of nowhere with hybridcasual pixel puzzler Pixel Flow in 2025 and has raced to approximately $200 million in player spending in its first year.

And what a year it’s been. Millions of downloads. A seven-figure investment. And, of course, a majority stake acquired by publishing giant Scopely, valuing the studio above $1 billion within 365 days of founding.

As Türkiye establishes itself as the world’s hybridcasual hitmaker, it’s hard to think of a studio reinforcing that title faster than Loom Games.

Honourable mentions for Best Developer go to SciPlay and Snowprint Studios, as well as finalists like Outfit7, Rollic, Grand Games and SuperPlay. Check out the full list of winners here.