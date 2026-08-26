Pixel Flow wins Game of the Year at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026

Pixel Flow won Game of the Year at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026.

The ceremony took place in Cologne, Germany on August 25th.

Loom Games’ Pixel Flow has won Game of the Year at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 in association with Samsung Gaming Hub.

Celebrating mobile game makers from around the globe, PocketGamer.biz hosted this year’s awards ceremony in Cologne last night. Taking place during Gamescom week, the show served as a celebration of the creators, game makers, movers and shakers keeping mobile hot and happening in 2026.

We spent the night cheering on finalists across more than 20 categories, which began with nominations from the industry before the public voted on a shortlist.

Here, we’re focusing on Game of the Year winner, Pixel Flow.

Game of the Year

With an estimated $200 million in gross player spending in its first year, plus an unknown quantity of ad revenue from millions of mobile players, Pixel Flow easily lands among the most successful releases of recent times.

Spending started small, at around $1,500 in its first month, but soon enough it was snowballing to millions in monthly earnings and peaked at $27m in gross player spend this April - at least according to AppMagic estimates.

Pixel Flow’s success was spotted early by Scopely, with the publisher taking a majority acquisition of developer Loom Games this February, valuing the company at more than $1 billion. That’s no small sum for any studio, least of all one in its first year of founding.

Meanwhile, Pixel Flow is estimated to have reached well over 30m downloads between the two major app stores with the US leading the charge, supporting Türkiye’s latest hybrid hit with direct and indirect revenue.

As gameplay sees puzzle fans clean up a board of pixels, so too has Pixel Flow been cleaning up in earnings and accolades. In fact, Loom Games and its debut title picked up four awards last night - also winning Best Game Innovation, Best Developer and Rising Star.

Honourable mentions for Game of the Year go to Arknights: Endfield, Block Blast! and Kingdom Rush Battles. Check out the full list of winners here.