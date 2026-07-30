Monopoly Go teams up with Looney Tunes for Happy Harvest Season

Happy Harvest Season runs from July 29th to September 23rd, 2026.

Looney Tunes characters appear across seasonal events and activities.

Players can unlock themed collectables, cosmetics, and sticker sets.

All players can claim a free Daffy-themed shield during the event.

Scopely has launched a new Looney Tunes collaboration for Monopoly Go, bringing Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, Tweety, and others as part of the game's Happy Harvest Season.

Available from July 29th to September 23rd, 2026, the collaboration adds harvest-themed gameplay, Looney Tunes-inspired events, collectables, and exclusive rewards.

Officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the update also features new in-app and online trailers starring Emmy Award-winning Looney Tunes voice actor Eric Bauza, who voices Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Tweety.

Season features

Happy Harvest Season introduces two new gameplay experiences: Infinite Harvest and Porky's Cafe. Infinite Harvest lets players grow crops while rolling across the game board before harvesting them for rewards.

Porky's Cafe, on the other hand, allows players to collect Ingredient Stickers, complete recipe requests from Looney Tunes characters, and unlock cosmetics and other rewards.

The collaboration also expands seasonal events with Looney Tunes-themed Partners, Racers, Adventures, and Deluxe Drop activities, each inspired by the franchise's signature humour and rivalries.

Players can also collect two themed sticker sets featuring 18 collectable stickers, earn Looney Tunes-themed tokens, dice, shields, and emojis through various in-game activities, and claim a free Daffy-themed shield beginning today.

Earlier this month, Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem announced that it will cease operations on October 15th, 2026, with players able to continue playing until the service ends.

For more on the latest game partnerships and crossovers, check out Collabs Corner.