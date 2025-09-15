Menu PocketGamer.biz
More top industry pioneers and experts revealed for PGC Helsinki

Meet the speakers joining Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on October 7th and 8th
By Jenny Jordan
More top industry pioneers and experts revealed for PGC Helsinki
  • Gain the latest insight into global trends and local Nordic game markets from top industry names coming to PGC Helsinki.
  • Discover the jam-packed two-day content tailored to enrich your network and supercharge your business.
Like compound interest, the biggest B2B games industry event in the Nordics, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, keeps delivering. 

Indeed, the event accelerates beyond compound interest because network effects and knowledge can grow significantly faster than money, unlocking entirely new business opportunities.

Taking place October 7th and 8th, as part of Finnish Games Week, PGC Helsinki 2025 now offers no fewer than four events on one ticket:

From global powerhouses to exciting indie startups, meet the companies attending this year’s edition, including the likes of Supercell, Epic Games, Nazara, and more.

Benefit from a comprehensive two-day schedule, featuring curated matchmaking events connecting investors, publishers, the Aurora celebration of women in the Nordic games sector, 25 focused tracks, a dedicated indie expo showcase including competition and gamejam, an evening reception and the Global Connects Party, plus plenty more.

Tickets are live, with Mid Term rates offering savings of up to €230.

Third wave of speakers joining PGC Helsinki 2025 

With all this in mind, we're thrilled to announce the third wave of over 150 thought leaders that will share their expertise in all key formats, from mobile, PC and console to XR, web3 and AI.

Pocket Gamer Connects comes to Helsinki on October 7th and 8th. Book your tickets now, saving you up to €230.

