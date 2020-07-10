News

CtW Group claims that EA is paying its execs too much

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Investment firm CtW Group has said that US publisher Electronic Arts is giving some of its execs too much pay.

In a letter to EA shareholders, the firm urged them to vote against a proposed pay plan, claiming that its CFO Blake Jorgensen and Ken Moss, its chief technology officer, were being paid millions while workers were laid off.

CtW claims that EA laid off four per cent of its workforce during 2019, with execs still receiving above average bonuses.

"Electronic Arts appears to be developing a special award grant addiction," the latter read.

"The company has seen fit to grant some executives yet another retention award in fiscal 2020 after already granting them one in fiscal 2018, even when the performance period for the first special award has yet to conclude. Specifically, in June 2017 (EA's fiscal year 2018), EA executives Blake Jorgensen and Kenneth Moss , among others, received substantial equity awards on top of their already above-median compensation levels that year: Jorgensen received an additional $10 million special equity grant on top his $6.5 million annual grant, and Moss received an additional $7 million on top of his $5.5 million dollar annual award."

You may CtW Group for also saying that Activision Blizzard chief Robert Kotick had been "unnecessarily enriched" by the company earlier this year in a similar letter to shareholders of that company.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

