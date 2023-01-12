Tom Pigott is the founder and CEO of Jet Play (formerly Appogee Games), a mobile gaming studio focused on creating fun and entertaining iOS games in the hypercasual category.

He has been part of the Finnish games industry for almost 14 years, but currently resides in San Francisco because the weather in Helsinki sucks.

He was the CEO and a founder of the cross-platform gaming pioneer Rocket Pack, which was acquired by Disney in 2011.

Jiri is the founder of Shark Punch, a transatlantic game development company working on a game about bank robberies in the 70s.

Today, we’re delving into the tracks dedicated to Future Gazing technology. Each and every single one of these tracks delivers unique content to expand your perspective on the frontiers of gaming with other technologies and media. You won’t want to miss these tracks as a member of the games industry, as gaming continues to evolve as new technologies emerge.

Future Gazing

First up is the Tech Trendsetters track. What’s next for developers? It’s time to explore future technologies that are shaping the game development landscape.

Thank you so much to Scuti, our fabulous track sponsor for your support in bringing this track to life. Scuti is the world's first rewarded gCommerce marketplace. Scuti lets game makers optimise the LTV of every player, and retain players longer.

Tech Trendsetters: January 23rd

11:30 - Opening up the track is Scuti’s Don Reilley with a keynote session dedicated to evolving game monetisation retention

11:50 - Up next is a fireside chat with Sophie Atkim, Kabam Montreal’s Johan Eile and Trail’s Willem Demmers on mobile gaming’s multi-platform future.

12:10 - Following the fireside chat we have Bohemia Interactive’s Marian Pekar with a seminar on the advanced slack integration in automated build pipelines

12:30 - Rounding out the track, we have a panel discussion looking at where technology will take us next. Featuring: Snap Finger Click’s Joanna Haslam, Umami Games’ Riley Andersen, Fuero Games’ Stanislaw Fiedor and Redlight Finance’s Alex Van Hulle

Next is the Esports Enthusiasts track. Here you can get unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming and the future of the esports gaming market.

Thank you so much to Enthusiast Gaming, our fabulous track sponsor for your support in bringing this track to life. Enthusiast Gaming is the world's largest platform of communities for gamers and esports fans

Esports Enthusiasts: January 24th

14:20 - Launching the Esports Enthusiasts track is ESL UK and Kuoda Ltd’s James Dean with a seminar on AR esports and mainstream competitive play.

14:40 - Following James Dean, MNM Gaming’s Kalvin Chung delivers a session on a communication of culture within esports.

15:00 - To finish the track, we have a star student esports panel on how technology, brands and audiences are changing the face of gaming. Featuring: James Dean, ICO Partners’ James O’Leary, Transcend Fund's Lirui Ding, MobileGroove’s Peggy Anne Salz and Enthusiast Gaming’s Eric Bernofsky.

Next is the Big Screen Gaming track! We will be discussing beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, cloud gaming and more.

Big Screen Gaming: January 24th

15:40 - Kicking off Big Screen Gaming is a solo session with Auroch Digital’s Tomas Rawlings on evolving your innovation strategy.

16:00 - DECK13 Interactive’s Jan Klose is next to particularly focus on PC and console game production.

16:20 - Huey Games’ Rob Hewson discusses the challenges of porting games to consoles.

16:40 - Closing out the track is a panel session exploring what innovations will change the shape of PC and console gaming in the year ahead. This panel features: Infinity Games’ Christopher Dos Santos, ICO Partners Thomas Bidaux, Mobile Game Doctor's Tadhg Kelly, Matchmade’s Jiri Kupiainen, The Last Worker’s Jorg Tittel and Red Nexus games’ Dylan Gedig.

Last but not least is the AI Advances track. We will be discussing the future of AI creativity.

Thank you so much to Ludo.ai, our fabulous track sponsor for your support in bringing this track to life. Ludo AI is your tireless assistant for game research and design.

AI Advances - January 23rd

10:20 - Firstly, we have Ludo’s Tom Pigott with a keynote session on how generative AI will transform the games industry

10:40 - Up next is W.R.K.S Game’s Kosala Ubayasekara sharing how they used AI tools to triple marketing spend conversions and reduce development budgets

11:00 - Finally, we have a panel exploring how AI will change the process of making and marketing games in 2023 and beyond. Featuring: Charisma’s Guy Gadney, Bossa Studios/Atypical Types’ Imre Jele, Huuuge Games’ Hadar Telem, The Sandbox’s Sebastien Borget and Tom Pigott

