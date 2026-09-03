Palworld Online opens for pre-registration in South Korea

Garena's Palworld Online has opened for pre-registration in South Korea on iOS and Android.

Garena has an official licence from PocketPair to develop the MMORPG.

Palworld Online has opened for pre-registration exclusively in South Korea.

The move has come one month on from the title’s reveal, having first been unveiled as a new mobile MMORPG on August 3rd.

Developed by Garena, the title leverages PocketPair’s Palworld IP, which exploded in popularity when the original game launched in early access on Xbox and PC back in January 2024.

Its huge success led to more than 25 million sales and the development of numerous spinoffs including the Palworld Official Card Game and a mobile adaptation by Krafton, aptly named Palworld Mobile.

Preparing to play

Garena’s Palworld Online is also a mobile title, building on the Free Fire dev’s experience in global publishing, localisation and live operations. It’s been described as a survival-based MMORPG where players will encounter a range of Pals, capture them, battle them, breed them together and more.

The title is anticipated to release on Google Play and the App Store later this year. Ahead of that full release, the development team announced in a post that Palworld Online has entered the pre-registration phase in South Korea, with future announcements to follow.

The exact release date of Palworld Online in South Korea or otherwise has not been officially confirmed, but on the South Korean App Store it is currently listed for November 30th. Device requirements have also been unveiled, requiring 2.9GB of storage and iOS 12.0 or later on Apple hardware.

Speaking at CGDC during ChinaJoy 2026, PocketPair head of publishing and communications John Buckley discussed Palworld’s ambitions, early access and eventual version 1.0 release this July.