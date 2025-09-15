Roblox launches The Takeover event to showcase genre diversity

Players start in a central Clubhouse and pick from four themed districts tied to different genres.

Roblox has launched a new event named The Takeover to showcase its wide range of genres while promoting cooperative competition.

The event will see players begin in a central Clubhouse and choose one of four themed districts - Strat University, Adrenaline Heights, Artists Alley, and Competition Park - each offering zones tied to different genres.

Roblox said every zone features three games with challenges across difficulty levels, where users can play solo or team up in crews to capture and defend zones from rivals.

The Takeover is currently accessible on Roblox and will run until September 22nd, 2025.

New challenges

Players can take part in The Takeover by competing across 48 games spanning multiple genres, from survival titles like Pressure and Tennis: Zero. The lineup also includes roleplay experiences such as Dress to Impress and Barry’s Prison Run by PlatinumFalls.

By completing challenges, users can earn in-game credits to unlock avatar items, with extra credits available through first completions, crew play, daily quests, and special double credit days.

Earlier this month, Roblox said it is testing short-form video sharing through Roblox Moments and expanding partnerships with Mattel IPs to help creators grow their audiences, while also increasing its Developer Exchange rate by 8.5%.