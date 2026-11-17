Roblox has opened applications for the second Incubator cohort, focused on games for audiences aged 18 and older.

The updated format splits the programme into two three-month stages, moving from core gameplay development and validation to launch and growth.

Strong-performing teams in Roblox's Jumpstart programme may also be considered for the second Incubator sprint.

Roblox has opened applications for the second cohort of its Incubator programme, which will support small teams developing new games for audiences aged 18 and older.

Applications opened on November 9th and will close on December 7th, 2026. Roblox plans to select candidates on December 16th, with the programme targeted to begin on January 11th, 2027.

Teams can submit their applications through the Roblox Creator Dashboard. The second cohort will use two three-month sprints instead of the single six-month format used for the first programme.

Two-stage programme

The first sprint will focus on building and validating a game's core loop and proving player engagement. Teams that meet these goals can move into the second sprint, which will support the launch and growth of their games.

Teams that need more development time can continue receiving support through Roblox's Jumpstart programme. Strong-performing Jumpstart teams may also be considered for the second sprint of the Incubator.

The programme is aimed at experienced small teams with a strong prototype or a concrete plan for a novel game that explores new genres, gameplay and visual styles.

All participants must be at least 18 by the start of the programme and have English proficiency to take part in check-ins and milestone reviews with Roblox staff.