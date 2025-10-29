Saudi Arabia launches Riyadh Season-themed entertainment experiences on Roblox

The project went live on October 20th, 2025, offering a fully interactive digital world inspired by Riyadh Season’s iconic zones

Players can explore and travel virtually across cultural hubs like Paris, Kuwait, South Korea, and Italy.

Future updates will add Beastland by MrBeast, boxing and wrestling games, and Robux prize competitions.

Saudi Arabia has launched Riyadh Season-themed entertainment experiences on Roblox as part of its efforts to grow its entertainment industry.

Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Alalshikh made the announcement after the initiative launched on October 20th, 2025, offering a fully interactive digital world that connects global audiences to Riyadh Season experiences.

Developed in partnership with UGC creator The Gang, the Roblox experiences recreate Riyadh Season’s spirit through digital worlds inspired by its signature zones, including Boulevard City and Boulevard World.

Players can explore, adventure, and enjoy immersive visuals, with Boulevard World offering virtual travel across global cultures like Paris, Kuwait, South Korea, and Italy.

Mini games galore

The Roblox experiences feature mini-games inspired by Riyadh Season events, including the Six Kings Slam tennis challenge and a Whack-a-Mole reaction game.

Players can also join a treasure hunt to collect golden tickets and redeem them for exclusive Riyadh Season-branded digital items, outfits, and collectables.

The Riyadh Season Roblox experiences will expand with continuous updates and new events, including Beastland by MrBeast, a boxing game mirroring real-world matches, a WWE Royal Rumble-themed wrestling game, and prize competitions involving Robux giveaways.

The initiative comes as several MENA countries have recently moved to ban Roblox over concerns about inappropriate content and online safety, including Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait and more recently Iraq.

