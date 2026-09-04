Savvy Games Group signs new MoUs with Gosu Academy and Warpzone AI Labs

Savvy has signed new MoUs with Gosu Academy and Warpzone AI Labs.

Gosu Academy will focus on training and career readiness.

Warpzone AI Labs will explore AI-native games R&D in Saudi Arabia.

Savvy Games Group has signed two new memorandums of understanding at LEAP 2026 with Gosu Academy and Warpzone AI Labs to further develop Saudi Arabia’s games industry talent and capabilities.

The agreement with Gosu Academy will focus on training and career readiness across game development, game design and esports management. It will also explore experiential and gamified learning solutions and simulation-based training for corporate and education sectors.

With Warpzone AI Labs, Savvy will explore knowledge transfer and mentorship alongside the potential establishment of a local R&D lab focused on AI-native game development and testing.

Building talent

The companies will also explore potential opportunities to work with local academic institutions and organisations.

The agreements are aimed at developing Saudi talent and strengthening games industry capabilities in the Kingdom as part of Vision 2030.

The latest MoUs also follow another agreement signed by Savvy at LEAP with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to support Saudi games talent and startups.

Earlier this month, Savvy founding CEO Brian Ward announced he is stepping down from overseeing the PIF-owned gaming entity after more than five years at the helm. We published an analysis looking back on his time leading the company and what comes next.