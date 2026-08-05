Sega and Black White Orange partner to expand Angry Birds’ presence in India

Angry Birds has a new licensing agent in India: Black White Orange.

The company will work with manufacturers, retailers and partners to expand the presence of the brand.

Sega has appointed Black White Orange (BWO) as the official licensing agent for Angry Birds in India.

Going forward, BWO will aim to expand the presence of the Angry Birds brand in India with a licensing and consumer products programme, working closely with manufacturers, retailers and partners to develop merchandise, collaborations and more.

Alongside the announcement, The Angry Birds Movie 3 has also been confirmed for a January 2027 release in India, following its Western theatrical release on December 23rd, 2026.

Taking flight

India’s market of young, digitally engaged consumers is thought to present an opportunity for the Angry Birds brand.

According to BWO, the country’s retail ecosystem has been rapidly expanding with an interest in licensed products. In the context of the upcoming film especially, BWO believes there is a strong opportunity to expand the brand through consumer products.

The company therefore intends to launch apparel, accessories, stationery and even themed food in India, as well as Angry Birds products in categories like back-to-school, health and beauty.

Sega has also been looking to expand Angry Birds’ consumer products programme across international markets, having acquired Angry Birds creator Rovio in 2023. Sega described the studio’s recent performance as "sluggish" in its latest financial year, and said that Rovio will focus on its mainstay IP in the future.

"India is an exciting and strategically important market for Angry Birds, and we're delighted to partner with BWO to further grow the brand's licensing business in the region," said Sega EVP, head of global transmedia group Justin Scarpone.

"BWO's deep understanding of the local market, extensive industry relationships and proven expertise in building successful licensing programmes make them the ideal partner to unlock new opportunities for Angry Birds across India."

Rovio head of brand licensing Katri Chacona added: "With its young fanbase, India is an ideal market for Angry Birds to connect with both franchise enthusiasts and families. We’re excited to see the response to our third film in India and for the local consumers to experience the expanding world of Angry Birds."