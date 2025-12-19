Sega brings Godzilla to Sonic Rumble in limited-time crossover event

A new Godzilla Survival stage challenges players to evade the monster’s Heat Ray at sea.

Players have only one respawn per run, raising the stakes of the event’s gameplay.

Sonic Rumble earned $228,000 on mobile in its first 10 days after launching on November 5th, 2025.

The title has since surpassed 15 million downloads across mobile and PC platforms.

Sega has revealed a limited time Godzilla crossover event for Sonic Rumble to bring the iconic kaiju franchise into the mobile title.

Starting December 22nd, Godzilla will emerge in Dr Eggman’s Toy World, introducing a new stage and a range of playable monsters and abilities. The collaboration will run for one month.

The centrepiece of the event is a new stage titled Godzilla Survival, which places players on boats in the middle of the ocean as they attempt to survive Godzilla’s rampage.

Players must dodge the monster’s Heat Ray and avoid Shockirus enemies, with only a single respawn available during each run.

Free and premium passes

The crossover also introduces multiple unlockable kaiju and skills through different progression tracks. Godzilla will be available via a free pass alongside the Heat Ray ability and Fire Rodan as a companion.

A premium pass unlocks an additional Godzilla skill, Nuclear Pulse, as well as King Ghidorah with Gravity Beams and Mothra as a buddy character.

Additional monsters including Mechagodzilla and Destoroyah will be available through the in-game RSR Shop. The event marks another high profile IP collaboration for Sonic Rumble as Sega continues to expand the game’s live service content.

Sonic Rumble generated $228,000 on mobile in its first 10 days following its global launch on iOS, Android and Steam on November 5th, 2025. It has since amassed over 15 million downloads after previously attracting 10m early players across pre-registration and soft launch.