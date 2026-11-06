Shinobi Group launches games agency and Smurfs project with Peyo

Shinobi has partnered with Peyo Company on an exclusive new game featuring The Smurfs.

The agency will guide projects from early planning and studio selection through development, launch and ongoing operations.

Shinobi is seeking new opportunities with entertainment brands, gaming platforms and development studios.

Shinobi Group has launched a new digital games agency to help entertainment brands bring their intellectual properties into video games.

Games industry veterans Wally Nguyen and Elin Jonsson founded the agency, and the move comes alongside a partnership with Peyo Company to develop a new game featuring The Smurfs.

Shinobi will work with entertainment brands, platforms and selected development studios across mobile, PC, console, VR and other interactive platforms.

The agency will help brands identify suitable game opportunities, shape creative direction, find development partners and guide projects from early planning through production, launch and ongoing operations.

Smurfs project

As part of its launch, Shinobi revealed an exclusive game project with Peyo Company based on The Smurfs. The teams are working on a visual style designed to bring the characters' familiar world into an interactive experience. Further details have not yet been shared.

Shinobi is also exploring new opportunities with entertainment brands, gaming platforms and selected development partners.

“Games have become one of the most important ways for entertainment brands to reach and engage audiences, but the ecosystem is complex,” said Shinobi Group CEO Wally Nguyen. “There is an ocean of platforms, studios, technologies and business models to navigate, and not every opportunity is right for a brand.”

Peyo Company CCO, consumer products & family entertainment Fabienne Gilles commented: “The Smurfs’ world is filled with good vibes, humour and charm. We’re excited to explore a wholesome new way for players to enjoy that world, and to work with Shinobi to build an experience that feels true to the spirit of the brand.