Nexus signs MoU with Dubai to support local game studios and global publishing

Nexus has signed an MOU with Dubai Media Council to support the emirate's games industry.

The partnership covers global publishing, local studio development, investment and in-game economies.

Dubai aims to become one of the world's top 10 gaming cities by 2033, creating 30,000 jobs and generating around $1 billion in GDP contribution.

South Korea's Nexus (ONE Corp) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dubai Media Council (DMC) to support the development of Dubai's games industry.

As reported by Financial Today, the agreement will connect Nexus's local business operations and global game distribution capabilities with Dubai's plans to grow its gaming sector.

Both sides will work on global distribution and publishing for games developed in Dubai, in-game payment and economic systems, support for local studios and identifying investment opportunities.

Building partnerships

Nexus will use the global distribution and publishing networks of its subsidiary, ONE Store, to help Dubai-based developers reach international markets. It will also provide technical support for in-game payment systems and virtual economies.

“This agreement serves as an opportunity to expand the cooperation foundation established in Dubai into a government-level strategic partnership," said Nexus CEO Jang Hyun-guk.

“By combining ONE Store's distribution network with Nexus's publishing capabilities, we will support local developers in opening up global markets."

The agreement builds on Nexus's existing work in the region. The company signed a partnership with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) last October and has been developing its local operations through its subsidiary Nexus Hub.

Dubai is targeting a place among the world's top 10 gaming cities by 2033 through its Dubai Gaming Industry Development Program (DPG33). The initiative aims to create 30,000 jobs and contribute around $1 billion to the city's GDP.