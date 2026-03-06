Tickets now live for Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai, July 29th

PG Connects Summit Shanghai 2026 takes place on July 29th, serving as a business gateway to the Chinese market and ChinaJoy.

Tickets are now available at Super Early Bird rates, saving you up to $220 / ¥1,500.

Pocket Gamer Connects is set to return to Shanghai on July 29th for the games industry’s business-focused summit ahead of ChinaJoy.

Bringing together local, regional and global publishers, investors, developers, platforms and service providers, this curated day will offer essential industry conversations, partnership building, and deal-making.

At its debut Shanghai summit in 2025, decision-makers and teams from world leading companies such as NetEase, Supercell, Epic Games, Scopely, MiHoYo, EA, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Lilith Games and many more attended - giving a clear indication of the calibre of partners you can expect to meet as Pocket Gamer Connects returns in 2026.

Connect with key delegates from the largest global games market.

Learn from an expert-led agenda spanning regional markets and global trends, investment practices, growth strategies.

Access publishers and investors during curated networking sessions.

Discover latest regional indie talent through dedicated competition.

Maximise new contacts at the post-conference party.

Super Early Bird tickets are now available with savings up to $220 / ¥1,500. Book your place today.

What to expect at PG Connects Summit Shanghai 2026

Curated business-meetings

Fringe events like Connector SpeedMatch facilitate structured networking with the right professionals, pairing you with decision-makers that matter to you.

Expert-led content

From global thought leaders to local ecosystem experts, expect deep insights and practical knowhow on global trends, monetisation models, UA strategies and game maker stories.

Multitrack programme

From East to West - our focused multitrack programme offers key insights into local, regional and global markets, with a particular focus on growth and reaching new sectors.

Leading game companies

Connect with a world-leading calibre of teams and decision-makers from companies like NetEase, Supercell, Epic Games, Scopely, MiHoYo, EA, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Lilith Games and many more.

PG Connects Summit Shanghai 2026 takes place on July 29th, just ahead of ChinaJoy, serving as a convenient gateway to the Chinese market and one of the world’s biggest game expos. Register your ticket today via the official website.