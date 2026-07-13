ToBid: Helping global mobile games unlock growth opportunities in China

China offers a huge audience, a mature games ecosystem and monetisation landscape.

Local insight and expertise are needed to successfully navigate the Chinese marketplace.

Long-term success depends on a monetisation strategy tailored to the local market.

Meet ToBid at PGC Shanghai to learn more.

As one of the world's largest mobile internet markets, China offers a massive user base, a mature mobile gaming ecosystem, and a well-established monetisation landscape. From ad monetisation and in-app purchases (IAP) to mobile payments and AI-powered operations, the market continues to evolve, creating strong long-term growth potential for global game developers.

At the same time, player expectations in China continue to rise. Hybrid monetisation is becoming an increasingly important strategy for sustainable growth, and balancing monetisation with user experience has become a key priority for developers.

For companies looking to expand globally, China represents not only a large user base but also significant long-term business potential.

Key challenges for global games entering China

Success in overseas markets does not necessarily guarantee success in China. Through years of working with developers, ToBid has seen many successful global titles encounter new challenges after entering the Chinese market.

Localisation extends far beyond translation - Chinese players have distinct gaming habits and content preferences. Seasonal events, update cadence, community management, and content design all have a direct impact on long-term performance. Successful localization requires a deep understanding of local players—not just language adaptation.

- Chinese players have distinct gaming habits and content preferences. Seasonal events, update cadence, community management, and content design all have a direct impact on long-term performance. Successful localization requires a deep understanding of local players—not just language adaptation. Monetisation strategies also need to be rethought - China has one of the world's most advanced and distinctive mobile advertising ecosystems. With a broad range of ad platforms, rapidly evolving ad formats, and strong user acceptance of rewarded video, hybrid monetisation has become an increasingly effective way to improve revenue. Finding the right balance between monetisation, user experience, and long-term retention remains a key challenge for every title.

- China has one of the world's most advanced and distinctive mobile advertising ecosystems. With a broad range of ad platforms, rapidly evolving ad formats, and strong user acceptance of rewarded video, hybrid monetisation has become an increasingly effective way to improve revenue. Finding the right balance between monetisation, user experience, and long-term retention remains a key challenge for every title. Compliance is equally important - As the market continues to mature, China has established increasingly comprehensive regulations covering advertising, data security, and privacy protection. For overseas developers, staying up to date with regulatory requirements and maintaining compliance is essential for long-term success.

This is why more global developers are choosing to work with experienced local partners to navigate the Chinese market and unlock its potential.

ToBid: Your growth partner in China

As a leading intelligent ad mediation platform in China, ToBid has served more than 10,000 developers. We work closely with leading Chinese game companies and integrate major local advertising demand sources, helping developers optimise monetisation and maximise revenue.

Beyond our extensive local expertise, ToBid has also built strong experience supporting globally recognised game titles in the Chinese market. Working with their local publishing and operating partners, we have helped titles such as Plants vs. Zombies, Subway Surfers, Temple Run, Talking Tom Cat, and SimCity better navigate China's advertising landscape and achieve sustainable monetisation growth.

Selected Case Studies

Subway Surfers - After adopting ToBid's intelligent ad mediation and ongoing optimisation, the title recorded a 12.17% increase in ARPDAU and an 11.36% improvement in eCPM.

- After adopting ToBid's intelligent ad mediation and ongoing optimisation, the title recorded a 12.17% increase in ARPDAU and an 11.36% improvement in eCPM. Plants vs. Zombies 2 - Following ongoing optimisation with ToBid's intelligent ad mediation, ARPDAU increased by 49%, while eCPM rose by 35%.

- Following ongoing optimisation with ToBid's intelligent ad mediation, ARPDAU increased by 49%, while eCPM rose by 35%. Talking Tom Cat Series - Continuous optimisation of the series' monetisation strategy in China helped drive a 71% increase in ARPDAU and a 10% improvement in eCPM.

- Continuous optimisation of the series' monetisation strategy in China helped drive a 71% increase in ARPDAU and a 10% improvement in eCPM. SimCity - Tailoring the monetisation strategy to the characteristics of Chinese users resulted in a 25% increase in ARPDAU.

These examples reinforce a common lesson: a great product is only the starting point. Long-term success in China depends on a monetisation strategy tailored to local market dynamics, supported by ongoing optimisation that balances revenue growth with user experience.

At ToBid, we offer more than an ad mediation solution. We aim to be a trusted growth partner for global developers in China. Combining deep knowledge of the local ecosystem with extensive experience supporting international game titles, we help developers better understand Chinese players, navigate the advertising landscape, and build sustainable monetisation strategies for long-term success.

Built on long-term trust

As China's mobile gaming ecosystem continues to evolve, developers expect more from a monetisation platform than revenue growth alone.

Platform stability, ad quality, SDK reliability, data security, privacy protection, and compliance have become key evaluation criteria.

Long-term success in China depends on a monetisation strategy tailored to local market dynamics, supported by ongoing optimisation that balances revenue growth with user experience.

ToBid continues to strengthen its ad quality management, enhance SDK stability and security, and advance its compliance capabilities. Through ongoing product improvements and dedicated technical support, we provide developers with a secure, stable, and sustainable monetisation environment.

We also actively contribute to the broader industry ecosystem by continuously improving our capabilities in data security, ad quality management, SDK stability, and privacy protection, helping developers monetise with greater confidence.

For overseas developers, a trusted local partner means more than stronger monetisation performance. It means having the expertise and support needed to navigate China's fast-changing market with confidence and build a solid foundation for long-term growth.

Meet ToBid at Pocket Gamer Connects Sumit Shanghai

China continues to offer significant opportunities for global game developers. Achieving long-term success requires a deep understanding of the market and close collaboration with experienced local partners.

At the upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th, ToBid will present 'Winning in China: Market Opportunities, Monetisation & Growth Strategies for Global Game Developers'.

Drawing on years of experience supporting global developers and internationally recognised game titles, we will share our latest insights into China's gaming market. The session will explore key topics for global titles entering China, including market trends, monetisation strategies, localisation best practices, and how to balance growth, user experience, and compliance.

If you're looking to grow your game business in China or learn how global titles can better succeed in the Chinese market, join us at Pocket Gamer Connects Shanghai. Meet the ToBid team and explore new possibilities for growth.