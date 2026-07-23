Vietnam Game Connect 2026 reports more than 40% attendance growth

Vietnam Game Connect 2026 recorded over 1,600 online registrations.

Around 800 attendees represented game development and publishing studios.

The conference featured 40 speakers from game studios, platforms and technology companies.

Vietnam Game Connect 2026 was supported by 30 sponsors and partners.

Vietnam Game Connect 2026 has concluded after attracting more than 1,000 attendees, with organisers reporting strong growth in participation and registrations compared to last year's event.

The event recorded more than 1,600 online registrations, while over 1,000 people attended on the main day.

Around 800 attendees came from game development and publishing studios, including more than 300 Vietnamese studios. According to organisers, both registrations and attendance increased by more than 40% compared to Vietnam Game Connect 2025, pointing to continued momentum for the annual event.

Event growth

Vietnam Game Connect 2026 also brought together 40 speakers representing leading game studios, platforms and technology companies, who shared insights with attendees throughout the event.

The conference was supported by 30 sponsors and partners spanning sectors including AdTech, MarTech, payments, analytics and game technology.

The organisers said the figures offer a snapshot of the growing interest in Vietnam's games market and the expanding participation of local and international companies at the conference.

Earlier this month, we reported that Vietnam's mobile games market rebounded with downloads increasing 3.98% month-over-month to 121 million and in-app purchase revenue rising 3.13% to $23m, although midcore game downloads fell 4.69% due to a lack of major new releases.