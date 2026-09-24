Rovio's Wille Miljas to speak at PGC Nordics

Wille Miljas, director of product marketing at Rovio, is the latest name confirmed for Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics, taking place in Helsinki on October 20th and 21st, where he'll join the panel 'Region Focus: Examining the Nordic Games Industry'.

A hotbed of talent and innovation, the Nordics have produced some of the industry's greatest titles. As the landscape shifts, the panel will examine what this means for the region - its current successes, growth opportunities and the challenges each country faces heading into a new era.

Miljas joined Rovio in 2024, driving marketing for Sonic Rumble before moving through central marketing roles across the studio's wider portfolio, including Angry Birds 2 and Angry Birds Dream Blast. He was promoted to director of product marketing in September 2026, having previously led marketing at Good Shepherd Entertainment, Redhill Games and Next Games.

Save the date

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Helsinki on October 20th to 21st, 2026, now rebranded as PGC Nordics to reflect its growing role as the meeting point for the whole Nordic games industry, alongside the wider global community.

Held at Wanha Satama and running for its 13th edition, the event brings together over 1,500 professionals from 50+ countries for two days of talks, networking and dealmaking, alongside the AI Gamechangers Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit.

Get tickets for PGC Nordics here.