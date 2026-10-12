Devsisters partners with Big Shot Pictures for CookieRun film

The film will be produced by Big Shot Pictures, with Devsisters involved in the creative direction.

CookieRun has attracted more than 350 million players worldwide and generated over $1 billion in lifetime revenue, according to Devsisters.

Devsisters has partnered with Big Shot Pictures to adapt its CookieRun franchise into a feature-length film.

The film will target a global release in 2029 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original game. Big Shot Pictures will lead production, while Devsisters will work with the company on the film’s creative direction.

The CookieRun franchise now spans several titles, including CookieRun: Kingdom and CookieRun: Crumble, as well as a trading card game and merchandise.

Expanding the IP

According to Devsisters, the IP has attracted more than 350 million players worldwide and generated over $1 billion in lifetime revenue.

The US is also a key market for the franchise, accounting for 65% of global CookieRun merchandise sales in 2025. Meanwhile, CookieRun: Kingdom was named among YouTube’s top 10 US trending topics for 2025.

"CookieRun began as a mobile game and has since expanded into new territory, from merchandise and trading cards to live events," said Devsisters CEO Kilhyeon Cho.

"Bringing that world to the big screen expands the CookieRun experience in a way no other medium can."

Big Shot Pictures CEO Brian Robbins said the adaptation would aim to reach both existing fans and new audiences.

"Expanding this vibrant world beyond mobile screens into cinema allows us to connect with millions of existing fans while introducing the franchise to new global audiences," he said.