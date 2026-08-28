Dubai brings biggest-ever pavilion to Gamescom 2026 with top 10 gaming hub ambition

The Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 aims to put the emirate in the global top 10 by 2033.

Dubai's gaming companies grew from over 368 in 2024 to 495 in 2026.

Dubai's Gamescom delegation includes multiple government entities and private-sector partners.

Dubai headed to Gamescom 2026 with its biggest-ever pavilion as the emirate steps up efforts to become one of the world's top 10 gaming hubs by 2033.

The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), part of the Dubai Media Council, led a delegation to the event in Cologne from August 26th to 30th, joined by several government entities.

This included the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Chambers and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, alongside private-sector partners.

Dubai's pavilion features more than 10 showcases, a live stage for panels and fireside chats, and spaces for studios and investors to explore collaborations and deals across the gaming sector.

Gaming ambitions

The DFGC runs the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, which aims to place the emirate among the global top 10 by the end of the decade.

The programme focuses on incentives and policies, attracting international companies and studios, connecting talent and companies with funding and expertise, and developing local capabilities.

Dubai's gaming sector has expanded alongside these efforts. The number of gaming companies operating in the emirate increased from more than 368 in 2024 to 495 in 2026, representing a 34.5% increase.

The programme projects that the sector could support around 30,000 jobs and generate close to $1 billion in annual revenue by 2033.

“There is a tendency among some people to view gaming purely from an entertainment perspective, but we count it among the most powerful creative enterprises in society," said DFGC games commissioner Faisal Kazim.

“Imaginatively designed games can support education, boost social interaction and engagement, and generate jobs and economic growth avenues.

“Based on this vision, Dubai’s participation in Gamescom reaffirms our commitment to supporting the gaming sector as a tool for positive transformation while offering an integrated environment enabling developers, creators and companies to grow and innovate.”