Hot Five: Ludia CEO talks acquisitions, Mark Otero talks $50m bet on UnGodly, and more than 80% of top Roblox games now use AI

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Ludia CEO Jimmy Gendron weighs in on acquisitions, life after Jam City and mobile’s new reality

Ludia CEO Jimmy Gendron spoke with PocketGamer.biz about rebuilding after Jam City, acquisitions and why the company is staying mobile-only.

"If a Canadian-owned mobile publisher can reach real scale from Montreal, I hope this inspires others to follow," he said.

2) Azra Games CEO Mark Otero on betting $50m on UnGodly and building for iPhone Duo

Azra Games’ UnGodly launches on November 11th, following shortly after the release of the iPhone Duo. We spoke with CEO Mark Otero about UnGodly’s appearance in Apple’s keynote and the development of a $50 million class RPG.

"Console-quality on mobile was the goal from day one. When we founded Azra back in 2022, the entire thesis was that mobile was finally ready for a true fourth-generation RPG, something that feels like a console game you can carry in your pocket," he said.

3) Discover the Aurora Nordics 2026 honourees

The Aurora initiative at Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics 2026 honoured industry-leading women at the forefront of the region’s games sector.

This year’s honourees were Emmi Kuusikko, Jessica Nylund, Jenny Brusk, Mathilde Garreau and Parker Barry.

4) Atari taps Crossy Road creator to lead mobile business

Atari appointed Hipster Whale co-founder and Crossy Road creator Matt Hall as its EVP of mobile, hoping to make Atari games easier to bring across engines and platforms.

Hall will report to Atari chairman and CEO Wade Rosen. He will also build systems needed to support regular releases on mobile and web alongside PC and console.

5) More than 80% of Roblox's top games now use AI, while Playgama tracks the tools developers prefer

Among top creators, time spent in Roblox AI tools has tripled since Q2 2026.

At the same time, AI sped up development of more than 80% of Roblox's top 100 games by hours played in October 2026.