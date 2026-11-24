Metavision is bringing Thunderbirds to Roblox later this year.

The experience is based on the original 1960s television series.

The launch forms part of a wider strategy to bring television IP to new platforms and audiences.

Metavision, part of ITV Studios’ Zoo 55, has shared plans to bring the Thunderbirds IP to Roblox for the first time later this year.

Based on the original 1960’s television series created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, the experience will recreate familiar elements of the show and vehicle designs. Development has been led by Metavision studio director Callum Trevitt, with Gerry Anderson’s son Jamie Anderson serving as executive producer on the project.

The game aims to appeal to existing fans of the television series while also bringing the IP to a new audience through Roblox.

Reaching new audiences

“Recreating Thunderbirds, such an iconic piece of British television and a treasured brand at ITV Studios, required immense care, passion and dedication,” said Metavision managing director Ashley Lewis.

“By pairing the unmistakable DNA and enduring spirit of the 1960s original with Roblox’s rapidly evolving technical capabilities, we’ve been able to bring Tracy Island and its iconic rescues to life with truly impressive scale and fidelity.”

The upcoming launch is part of Metavision’s broader strategy to bring established television IPs to new gaming platforms and players.

The studio has previously worked on Roblox experiences based on other popular TV shows such as Hell’s Kitchen and The Great British Bake Off, as well as One Piece and The Traitors experiences on Fortnite.

“By harnessing Roblox’s state-of-the-art, hyper-realistic graphical capability, the team has captured the show’s unmistakable charm in a way that will thrill both lifelong fans and a whole new global generation of players,” said Roblox general manager for Europe Joost Hagesteijn.