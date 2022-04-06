Revealed: the winners of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022

Last night, on April 5, the Mobile Games Awards 2022 returned to London's BAFTA for the exclusive ceremony, bringing the global games industry together in London evening of celebration to highlight and champion the very best business and individuals driving the $90 billion mobile games industry forward.

This year, the number of categories was increased to 23, representing firms across the industry, from the games developers and publishers to the tools companies, service providers, and recruiters that collectively make mobile games the largest gaming sector that reaches out to the widest audience.

Who won?

Over 500 industry luminaries voted on the 23 categories - with the exception of the Pocket Gamer People's Choice award, voted for by readers of sister site PocketGamer.com. If you missed the event, the winners are as follows:

Pocket Gamer People's Choice - Cookie Run: Kingdom

Best Advertising & UA Service - Unity Ads

Best Analytics / Data Tool - Sensor Tower

Best Developer - Space Ape Games

Best GAAS Tools & Tech - Game Sparks / AWS GameTech

Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment - Genshin Impact

Best Game Engine - Unity

Best Storytelling [DUAL WINNERS] - Alien: Isolation and The Oregon Trail

and Rising Stars - Karla Reyes

Best Tools Provider - AWS Game Tech

Best Recruitment Agency - Amiqus

Best Service Provider - Xsolla

Best Live Ops - Subway Surfers

Best QA and Localisation Service Provider - TransPerfect Gaming Solutions



Best Indie Developer - inkle

Best PR / Marketing Team - Tilting Point

Best Influencer Marketing Agency - Matchmade

Best Challenger App Store - Samsung Galaxy Store

Investor of the Year - Play Ventures

Best Publisher - Kwalee

Best Innovation [DUAL WINNERS] - GamesForest.Club and Playing for the Planet’s Green Game Jam

and Game of the Year - Beatstar: Touch Your Music

Mobile Legend - Daniel Gray

Steel Media CEO Chris James opened the evening with a roundup of the hardship the mobile games industry has faced over the past two years, and a celebration of its achievements both in overcoming bespoke sector challenges and in providing support to global humanitarian issues including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, combatting climate change, and tackling inequality and raising new voices in the mobile games industry.

James stated: "Whilst everything Steel Media does is designed to champion and advance the incredible mobile games industry, the Mobile Games Awards is our most focused celebration of the very best companies, games, and individuals of the previous 12 months.

"Considering how huge the mobile gaming business has become (over half the global games revenues in 2021), that is an increasingly challenging task and even being nominated in these circumstances suggests you're doing something incredible. However, to be voted for by your peers as a winner in one of the 23 categories is naturally even more remarkable. A huge congratulations to all the winners (and indeed to all the nominees) and a heartfelt thanks ' please do keep doing what you're doing!"

A thanks to category sponsors AudioMob, Kwalee, Enthusiast Gaming, and Tilting Point, and you can find more information on mobilegameswards.com, which will be updated with a photo gallery and videos shortly.