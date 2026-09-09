PixelCon brings international mobile games experts to Bratislava for a free conference

Slovak games studio Pixel Federation presents the first-ever PixelCon.

A mobile game developer conference connecting Central European developers with leading studios.

The event takes place on September 14th, 2026.

Speakers include senior leaders from: Rovio, Supercell, Wooga, EA and more.

Slovak game studio Pixel Federation is preparing the first edition of PixelCon, a new mobile games conference designed to connect Central European developers with experienced professionals from some of the world's leading studios, including Rovio, Supercell, Wooga and Electronic Arts.

Taking place on September 14th, 2026 in Bratislava, PixelCon is a free, open conference aimed at game developers, students, indie creators and professionals from across the games industry. Registration is required due to limited capacity.

International speakers and practical industry insight

Among the international speakers is Jeremy Widdowson, head of growth at Rovio, bringing experience from one of Europe's best-known mobile games companies, the studio behind the global Angry Birds franchise.

The programme also features Stanislav Stankovič, game design director at Electronic Arts, Maya Hofree, general manager of Hay Day at Supercell, and Florian Blaesche, director of player experience at Wooga, who will share their perspectives on building successful mobile games, player engagement and long-term retention.

The international line-up will be joined by Slovak and Czech industry leaders, including Pixel Federation experts and founders of local studios such as Flyboys, PowerPlay Studio and Impact Games.

No sales pitches, just game development

PixelCon does not aspire to be a traditional business conference. The organisers want the event to focus on practical knowledge and lessons learned. A crucial part is making it free and accessible to people at all stages of their careers, particularly for students, emerging developers and smaller studios that may not have the opportunity to attend international industry conferences.

Pixel Federation CEO Daniel Duranka said: “There is a huge amount of talent in Central Europe, but access to international experience and networks can still be limited. By bringing people from studios such as Rovio, Supercell, Wooga and EA to Bratislava and making the event free, we want to lower that barrier and create a place where the local community can meet people they would normally only see on conference stages abroad.”

“We’ve spent years building relationships and collecting ideas on the world’s stages. PixelCon is us bringing all of it home.” Gustav Pastucha

Gustav Pastucha, host and business development manager at Pixel Federation, agreed: “We’ve spent years building relationships and collecting ideas on the world’s stages. PixelCon is us bringing all of it home.“

Spotlight on next gen

The event also aims to give emerging talent greater visibility. Student Showcase stage includes practical workshops and will allow next-gen developers to present their projects and get feedback from industry experts.

The organisers are expecting approximately 400 attendees from Slovakia, the Czech Republic and beyond.

PixelCon 2026 at a glance: