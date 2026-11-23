PUBG Mobile has partnered with Bentley to introduce three of the brand's 2025 models.

The collaboration runs from November 20th, 2026 to January 12th, 2027.

PUBG Mobile has partnered with British luxury car manufacturer Bentley to introduce three of its vehicles into the battle royale game.

The collaboration went live on November 20th, 2026 and will continue to run until January 12th, 2027.

The partnership gives players the opportunity to purchase three Bentley models alongside a selection of branded accessories and customisation options.

The vehicles include the Continental GTC Mulliner convertible, Flying Spur Mulliner sedan and the Bentayga Azure SUV. Each vehicle comes with its own selection of exclusive finishes.

Luxury car collab

Alongside the cars themselves, players can purchase Bentley-themed cosmetics, including the Bentley parachute and other in-game look items, such as sunglasses, which are available in two colours.

The partnership also introduces additional vehicle customisation options, including a range of brake calliper colours and a selection of wheel designs.

The collaboration follows the worldwide launch of PUBG Mobile Flash on November 12th, 2026, a lightweight version of PUBG Mobile on iOS and Android.

Elsewhere, Netflix is developing a live-action adaptation of Krafton’s PUBG with Donald Glover set to write and direct.