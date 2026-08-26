Scopely wins Best Publisher at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026

Scopely won Best Publisher at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026.

The ceremony took place in Cologne, Germany on August 25th.

Scopely has won Best Publisher at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 in association with Samsung Gaming Hub.

Celebrating mobile game makers from around the globe, PocketGamer.biz hosted this year’s awards ceremony in Cologne last night. Taking place during Gamescom week, the show served as a celebration of the creators, game makers, movers and shakers keeping mobile hot and happening in 2026.

We spent the night cheering on finalists across more than 20 categories, which began with nominations from the industry before the public voted on a shortlist.

Best Publisher

Scopely swept up three wins at this year’s Mobile Games Awards, named as Best Publisher and Company Culture Champion, as well as earning Best Forever Franchise with Monopoly Go.

The goliath of a game has kept on engaging players and winning their wallets ever since its 2023 release, well worth the wait after eight years of development. And development certainly didn’t end there.

In the past year, the game’s seen a wide range of in-game events and seasons ranging from a Simpsons crossover to a real-world community event at Dough Fest. It’s even taken community interaction to an unprecedented high with Pets Season reimagining real players’ animals as in-game stickers.

Then there’s Monopoly Go Chat, which released globally on March 31st and has exceeded even Scopely’s high expectations. This companion messaging app to Monopoly Go surpassed 25 million messages and 6.5m groups within two months of global launch.

Beyond Monopoly Go, Scopely’s publishing prowess also now extends to some of the biggest names in the geolocation genre - and they’re only getting more successful after that $3.5 billion deal with Niantic.

Pikmin Bloom, for example, has skyrocketed to record revenue with a 902% Taiwanese spending surge, helping global monthly player spend peak at more than double its previous record.

Meanwhile, this summer has seen Pokémon Go celebrate its 10th anniversary, a major achievement in the world of mobile games. The first free Go Fest alongside the anniversary helped make July one of the game’s most lucrative periods in history.

With a portfolio like this, it’s easy to see how Scopely scooped up Best Publisher. Honourable mentions go to SayGames and Unico Studio. Check out the full list of winners here.