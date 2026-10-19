Welcoming Xsolla as Diamond Sponsor for Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics

PGC Nordics takes place on October 20th and 21st.

Xsolla joins as Diamond Sponsor for 2026.

Xsolla's mission is to help developers launch, grow and succeed wherever their video games and players are in the world.

Come and meet the Xsolla team in person.

This week, we return to Helsinki with the rebranded and expanded Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics. On October 20th and 21st, over 1,500 professionals, including publishers, studios, investors, indies, founders and services, will gather under one roof for business-changing conversations and deals.

We'd like to introduce our Diamond Sponsor, Xsolla, who we're happy to have join us at one of the world’s most established games industry hubs.

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetise their games globally and across multiple platforms.

As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing and monetisation to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla has offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal and cities around the world. Xsolla VP of business development - Nordic Danhua Wu said: “We’re delighted to sponsor PGC Nordics as a Diamond Partner and to deepen our connection with one of the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking video game communities. "The Nordic region has an incredible track record of producing globally successful video games and companies, while fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration and experimentation that continues to shape the future of our industry.

“Bringing the wider Nordic and international video game community together here creates an important opportunity to share knowledge, build meaningful partnerships and help the next generation of studios grow.” Danhua Wu

"Helsinki is a particularly fitting home for PGC Nordics. It’s a major video game hub, with a strong ecosystem of developers, publishers, investors and technology companies, and a culture that encourages ambitious ideas to scale globally. "Bringing the wider Nordic and international video game community together here creates an important opportunity to share knowledge, build meaningful partnerships and help the next generation of studios grow.

"At Xsolla, our mission is to help developers launch, grow and succeed wherever their video games and players are in the world. Supporting events like PGC Nordics is a natural extension of that mission, creating space for the conversations, connections and opportunities that can turn great video games into sustainable global businesses. "We’re excited to be part of the conversation in Helsinki and to support the incredible talent shaping what comes next for video games.”