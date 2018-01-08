Weekly UK App Store charts: Voodoo’s Twisty Road claims Christmas number one

Each week app market intelligence firm Reflection, in partnership with Ukie, publish the top grossing and most downloaded games from the UK App Store.

So we’re sharing that data each week to give you an insight into how the UK mobile games market is evolving.

Christmas number one

For the week of December 25th to 31st, Voodoo claimed the top free download spot with its casual game Twisty Road.

Unlike the previous week, Voodoo 'only' took three spots in the top 10, while Ketchapp claimed just the one game in sixth, Dunk Hoop.

King's Candy Crush Saga was the top grossing free iPhone game over Christmas, with Roblox coming in second and Episode ft. Pitch Perfect in third.

On iPad, Roblox was the most downloaded game ahead of Voodoo's Snake Vs Block. Roblox also claimed the top grossing iPad title ahead of Candy Crush Saga.

You can view the top 10 of each chart below.

Top 10 Free iPhone Games (UK)

Top 10 Paid iPhone Games (UK)

Top 10 Grossing iPhone Games (UK)

Top 10 Free iPad Games (UK)

Top 10 Paid iPad Games (UK)

Top 10 Grossing iPad Games (UK)