News

Long-form Angry Birds animated series set for 2020

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 22nd, 2018 partnership Rovio Not disclosed
Long-form Angry Birds animated series set for 2020
By , Senior Editor

Rovio is working on a new long-form animated series centred on the Angry Birds IP.

The Finnish company wants to grow the Angry Birds IP beyond just games and film and to that end the new series is due to be released in 2020, though its not clear what platform this will arrive on.

Rovio also has an unscripted competitive TV series planned, as well as new live stage shows and location-based entertainment projects.

New original live-action and animated content meanwhile is set to be developed for the Angry Birds YouTube channel, which has 2.3 million subscribers.

Rovio has already previously announced a new Angry Birds Movie will be released in 2019.

Licensing extravaganza

Outside of entertainment, Rovio has signed a long-term partnership with confectionery company Perfetti Van Melle to bein in 2019 that will result in the development of Angry Birds branded Chupa Chups products. Six million units will be distributed to global markets as part of the deal.

Rovio plans to reveal further new licensing partnerships in North America in the near future.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Jun 8th, 2015

Rovio signs Lego deal for Angry Birds construction toys

News May 17th, 2018

Record revenues for Angry Birds 2 boost Rovio profits

News Apr 23rd, 2018

Rovio confirms Angry Birds Movie 2 for September 20th 2019

Data & Research Apr 19th, 2018

Rovio: What went wrong?

News Feb 21st, 2018

Rovio partners with GSN Games for real-money tournament game Angry Birds Champions

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.