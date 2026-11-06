Supercell launches GTA VI-inspired Brawl Vice season for Brawl Stars

Supercell has introduced the GTA VI-inspired Brawl Vice season in Brawl Stars.

The update introduces new characters: Thunder Frogs, Rey and Ruby.

Ranked now unlocks 5,000 Trophies, up from 1,000.

Players will now need Power 11 Brawlers at every Ranked level.

Supercell has launched Brawl Vice, a new season for Brawl Stars, that appears to draw inspiration from GTA VI, alongside a major ranked overhaul and new characters.

The company rolled out the update following a maintenance break on November 3rd, with Season 56: Brawl Vice officially launching on November 5th.

Called Brawl Vice, the new season introduces a collection of themed skins, including Brawl Vice Bull, Crime Pays Poco, Undercover Buzz, Undercover Pierce and Black Market Barley.

City Streets Bull, City Days Emz and City Nights Emz are also part of the season's offerings. The update also brings new Brawlers, Thunder Frogs and Rey, alongside Rey's partner Ruby.

Thunder Frogs is a Legendary artillery character, while Rey and Ruby are Mythic Brawlers with abilities designed to work together.

Ranked overhaul

Supercell is also making major changes to Ranked, including raising its unlock requirement from 1,000 to 5,000 Trophies. Players will now need Power 11 Brawlers at every rank, while the Diamond rank requirement increases from nine to 12 Brawlers.

The November update also adds new Hypercharges and Buffies for several existing Brawlers. The next Pro Pass season will be shortened to three months before moving to a monthly format.

Brawl Stars has a history of teaming up with major entertainment brands and popular characters for limited-time events. Past collaborations include crossovers with Subway Surfers and new character launches with Taika Waititi.

The game also teamed up with Adidas earlier this year. More recently, Supercell partnered with Duolingo in September for a crossover featuring the apps' mascots, Spike and Duo.