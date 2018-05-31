Job News

Report: Redundancies hit Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery dev Jam City

Report: Redundancies hit Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery dev Jam City
By , Staff Writer

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery developer Jam City has reportedly laid off a number of its employees including those at subsidiary TinyCo.

As reported by Gamasutra, Jam CIty is said to have made a number of staff redundant last week, with some reports indicating the cuts were “sizable”.

Job losses

An anonymous source claimed that layoffs had been occurring over the past few weeks, although they were unsure how many jobs had been hit.

The source also claimed Jam City had been moving staff to focus on Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery in recent months. That title got off to a strong start in the grossing charts, despite some negative press attention.

As a result of the layoffs and moving staff around, it’s claimed only a skeleton crew now remains on TinyCo’s mobile title Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow.

Jam City acquired TinyCo back in 2016 and as part of the deal the latter studio’s 125 employees joined up with Jam City's then 275 members of staff.

PocketGamer.Biz has reached out to Jam City for comment on the story.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Sep 1st, 2017

Jam City promotes former EA exec Rod Humble to CEO of TinyCo

News Feb 22nd, 2017

TinyCo reveals second Fox Interactive partnership with Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow

News Jul 8th, 2016

SGN targets big brand "gamertainment" with TinyCo acquisition

12 List May 3rd, 2016

Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2016

Job News Oct 7th, 2016

Ex-EA EVP and Linden Labs CEO Rod Humble joins Jam City

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.