Codename recruits Wizards of the Coast producer to oversee Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

By , Senior Editor

British Columbia-based developer Codename Entertainment has recruited Wizards of the Coast producer Chris Dupuis as its new live services manager.

He’ll be responsible for overseeing the design, production and development of the studio’s licensed Dungeons & Dragons game Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms.

Dupuis will also work on mobile-only title Crusaders of the Lost Idols.

Having previously worked on Wizards of the Coast, Hasbro and Plaid Hat Games, Dupuis’ game credits include Magic The Gathering: Born of the Gods, Risk Legacy, Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate and numerous other titles.

"It is an honor to join Codename and I am excited to be a part of the dynamic video game sector in Victoria," said Dupuis.

"This talented team loves games in all forms, which suits me perfectly. I’m looking forward to diving into our current live service games and helping to grow Codename Entertainment’s impressive portfolio in the future."

Codename CEO Eric Jordan added: “Hiring Chris and adding to the existing talent at the studio has been an enormous achievement.

"Chris has an impressive resume of worldclass games under this belt and we're delighted to be able to bring him to our beautiful city."

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

