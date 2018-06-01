Codename recruits Wizards of the Coast producer to oversee Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

British Columbia-based developer Codename Entertainment has recruited Wizards of the Coast producer Chris Dupuis as its new live services manager.

He’ll be responsible for overseeing the design, production and development of the studio’s licensed Dungeons & Dragons game Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms.

Dupuis will also work on mobile-only title Crusaders of the Lost Idols.

Having previously worked on Wizards of the Coast, Hasbro and Plaid Hat Games, Dupuis’ game credits include Magic The Gathering: Born of the Gods, Risk Legacy, Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate and numerous other titles.

New challenge

"It is an honor to join Codename and I am excited to be a part of the dynamic video game sector in Victoria," said Dupuis.

"This talented team loves games in all forms, which suits me perfectly. I’m looking forward to diving into our current live service games and helping to grow Codename Entertainment’s impressive portfolio in the future."

Codename CEO Eric Jordan added: “Hiring Chris and adding to the existing talent at the studio has been an enormous achievement.

"Chris has an impressive resume of worldclass games under this belt and we're delighted to be able to bring him to our beautiful city."

