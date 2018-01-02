News

Facebook names AdVenture Capitalist Best Instant Game for 2017

Facebook names AdVenture Capitalist Best Instant Game for 2017
By , Senior Editor

Facebook has named Hyper Hippo Productions’ idle game AdVenture Capitalist as the Best Instant Game for 2017.

The title, described as a capitalism simulator “that practically plays itself”, on the Facebook Messenger-based HTML5 games platform last year and is also available on mobile app stores and PC.

Other nominees for Best Instant Game were Nordeus’ Golden Boot, SundayToz’s Dino Ballz and LOTUM’s 4 Pics 1 Word.

And the winners are...

Elsewhere hidden object game June’s Journey by Wooga was named Best Web Game and Disney’s Star Wars Commander received Best Free-To-Play Gameroom Game.

Ink Stories’ 1979 Revolution: Black Friday was named overall Facebook Game of the Year 2017, as well as Best Gameroom Game.

You can view each category and all the nominees below.

 

Best Instant Game:

4 Pics 1 Word by LOTUM

Dino Ballz by SundayToz

Golden Boot by Nordeus

Winner: AdVenture Capitalist by Hyper Hippo Productions

 

Best Web Game

Bubble Witch by King

Dakota Farm Adventures by RJ Games

Winner: June's Journey by Wooga

 

Best Free-To-Play Gameroom Game:

Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War by JOYCITY

War Robots by Pixonic

Crusaders of Light by NetEase, Inc

Winner: Star Wars: Commander by Disney

 

Best Gameroom Game:

The Eyes of Ara by 100 Stones Interactive

Beholder by Warm Lamp Games

Rise of Balloons by Mirum Studio

Heart's Medicine by GameHouse

Winner: 1979 Revolution: Black Friday byiNK Stories

 

Facebook Game of the Year: 1979 Revolution: Black Friday

Full disclosure: Steel Media’s Dave Bradley was one of the judge’s for Facebook’s Game of the Year awards, amongst other games media professionals.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Dec 22nd, 2016

Gardenscapes beats Pokemon GO and Clash Royale to be Facebook's Game of the Year 2016

Comment & Opinion Oct 30th, 2017

One year on: What is Facebook's strategy with Instant Games for Messenger?

News Oct 19th, 2017

Monetisation comes to Instant Games on Facebook Messenger

News May 2nd, 2017

Facebook Instant Games for Messenger rolls out worldwide with new features

Interview Apr 27th, 2017

Spil CEO on Facebook Instant Games: “We think it has the potential to be a massively significant gaming platform”

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.