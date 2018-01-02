Facebook names AdVenture Capitalist Best Instant Game for 2017

Facebook has named Hyper Hippo Productions’ idle game AdVenture Capitalist as the Best Instant Game for 2017.
The title, described as a capitalism simulator “that practically plays itself”, on the Facebook Messenger-based HTML5 games platform last year and is also available on mobile app stores and PC.
Other nominees for Best Instant Game were Nordeus’ Golden Boot, SundayToz’s Dino Ballz and LOTUM’s 4 Pics 1 Word.
And the winners are...
Elsewhere hidden object game June’s Journey by Wooga was named Best Web Game and Disney’s Star Wars Commander received Best Free-To-Play Gameroom Game.
Ink Stories’ 1979 Revolution: Black Friday was named overall Facebook Game of the Year 2017, as well as Best Gameroom Game.
You can view each category and all the nominees below.
Best Instant Game:
4 Pics 1 Word by LOTUM
Dino Ballz by SundayToz
Golden Boot by Nordeus
Winner: AdVenture Capitalist by Hyper Hippo Productions
Best Web Game
Bubble Witch by King
Dakota Farm Adventures by RJ Games
Winner: June's Journey by Wooga
Best Free-To-Play Gameroom Game:
Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War by JOYCITY
War Robots by Pixonic
Crusaders of Light by NetEase, Inc
Winner: Star Wars: Commander by Disney
Best Gameroom Game:
The Eyes of Ara by 100 Stones Interactive
Beholder by Warm Lamp Games
Rise of Balloons by Mirum Studio
Heart's Medicine by GameHouse
Winner: 1979 Revolution: Black Friday byiNK Stories
Facebook Game of the Year: 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
Full disclosure: Steel Media’s Dave Bradley was one of the judge’s for Facebook’s Game of the Year awards, amongst other games media professionals.
