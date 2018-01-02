Facebook names AdVenture Capitalist Best Instant Game for 2017

Facebook has named Hyper Hippo Productions’ idle game AdVenture Capitalist as the Best Instant Game for 2017.

The title, described as a capitalism simulator “that practically plays itself”, on the Facebook Messenger-based HTML5 games platform last year and is also available on mobile app stores and PC.

Other nominees for Best Instant Game were Nordeus’ Golden Boot, SundayToz’s Dino Ballz and LOTUM’s 4 Pics 1 Word.

And the winners are...

Elsewhere hidden object game June’s Journey by Wooga was named Best Web Game and Disney’s Star Wars Commander received Best Free-To-Play Gameroom Game.

Ink Stories’ 1979 Revolution: Black Friday was named overall Facebook Game of the Year 2017, as well as Best Gameroom Game.

You can view each category and all the nominees below.

Best Instant Game:

4 Pics 1 Word by LOTUM

Dino Ballz by SundayToz

Golden Boot by Nordeus

Winner: AdVenture Capitalist by Hyper Hippo Productions

Best Web Game

Bubble Witch by King

Dakota Farm Adventures by RJ Games

Winner: June's Journey by Wooga

Best Free-To-Play Gameroom Game:

Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War by JOYCITY

War Robots by Pixonic

Crusaders of Light by NetEase, Inc

Winner: Star Wars: Commander by Disney

Best Gameroom Game:

The Eyes of Ara by 100 Stones Interactive

Beholder by Warm Lamp Games

Rise of Balloons by Mirum Studio

Heart's Medicine by GameHouse

Winner: 1979 Revolution: Black Friday byiNK Stories

Facebook Game of the Year: 1979 Revolution: Black Friday

Full disclosure: Steel Media’s Dave Bradley was one of the judge’s for Facebook’s Game of the Year awards, amongst other games media professionals.