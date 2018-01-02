News

World Health Organisation drafts definitions for video game addiction

World Health Organisation drafts definitions for video game addiction
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The World Health Organisation has drafted definitions for video game addiction as part of its beta of International Compendium of Diseases revision.

This new documentation is set to be rolled out later in 2018, but includes definitions for 'gaming disorder' and 'hazardous gaming' in its addiction section.

"Impaired control"

Gaming disorder is defined as a pattern of behaviour where the subject has "impaired control" such as being having little grasp over when they do it and for how long.

Furthermore, video games taking over someone's life is also part of the brief, as well as there being negative consequences due to them playing games.

"The behaviour pattern is of sufficient severity to result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning," the text reads.

"The pattern of gaming behaviour may be continuous or episodic and recurrent. The gaming behaviour and other features are normally evident over a period of at least 12 months in order for a diagnosis to be assigned, although the required duration may be shortened if all diagnostic requirements are met and symptoms are severe."

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is the editor of PCGamesInsider.biz and launched the site in August 2017.

Prior to this, he worked for more than three years at UK games trade publication MCV, holding the role of deputy editor. He also worked on London Games Festival 2017 as content editor for marketing and events. Furthermore, his work has appeared in Eurogamer, Kotaku, Esquire UK, The Observer and Develop.

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.