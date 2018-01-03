News

Apple acquires app development platform Buddybuild

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 3rd, 2018 acquisition Apple
Buddybuild 		Not disclosed
By , Senior Editor

Apple has made its first acquisition of 2018 by acquiring Vancouver-based technology company Buddybuild.

The company will now join the Xcode engineering group at Apple to work on developer tools for the iOS community.

Building buddy

Buddybuild offers a “continuous integration, continuous deployment, and user feedback platform for development teams” that could be used for both iOS and Android apps working with Git servers such as GitHub, BitBucket and GitLab.

For each ‘git push’, Buddybuild creates a new secure build environment and triggers a build of the app. It can also be used to prepare an app for beta testing or deployment on Testflight - another Apple acquisition.

The Buddybuild SDK also features a feedback reporter, crash reports and a video replay to help developers visibly see how bugs or crashes occurred.

Buddybuild’s existing services will remain available to existing iOS customers through its website.

New customers will no longer be accepted however. Existing free starter plans and Android app development will be discontinued on March 1st 2018.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

