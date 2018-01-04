Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy scores three nominations at the 2018 Independent Games Festival

QWOP developer Bennet Foddy has picked up three nominations for his multiplatform game Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy at the 2018 IGF Awards.

The mobile and PC game has been nominated in the Seamus McNally Grand Prize category, the top overall category in the competition. It has also picked up nominations in the Nuovo Award and Excellence in Design categories.

Skeleton Business' game Vignettes is the only mobile-only title to receive a nomination. It has been nominated for the Excellence in Audio award.

Nods all around

Other nominated games available on mobile include Amanita Design's Chuchel in the Excellence in Visual Art category, and Cosmic Top Secret by Klassefilm in the Nuovo Award category. Plug & Play developer Playables is also nominated for the Nuovo Award for its game Kids.

Onion Games picked up two honourable mentions for its game Million Onion Hotel in the Excellence in Audio and Nuovo Award categories. Figs' game Bury Me, My Love received an honourable mention in the Excellence in Narrative category.

The IGF Awards 2018 will be held on March 21st 2018 as part of GDC 2018. Submissions for the awards opened up back in July 2017.