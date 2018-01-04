Apple offers free Developer Program Membership to non-profit organisations

Apple has rolled out a new scheme that allows non-profit organisations access to an Apple Developer Program Membership for free.

Nonprofit organisations, accredited educational institutions, and government entities in the US can apply to have the $99 annual fee waived, so long as they only release entirely free apps on the store.

Organisations will need the standard D-U-N-S number, legal entity status and legal binding authority to set up a new developer account. They will also need to provide a tax ID for Apple to confirm the status as a non-profit.

Charitable actions

Existing developers can also apply for a fee waiver if they are eligible. Should a developer release a game or app which is paid or contains IAPs, the $99 fee will be reinstated.

Currently, the program is only available in the US. Apple states that new countries will be added, though it did not provide a timeline of when it expects to roll out the scheme beyond the US.

Apple regularly takes part in charitable activities, most recently partnering with King and (RED) on three charity IAPs across the Candy Crush franchise.