Mobile VR developer Cortopia raises $2.48 million to expand magic dueling game Wands

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 5th, 2018 investment Cortopia $2.5m
Stockholm-based mobile VR developer Cortopia has raised 21 million SEK ($2.48 million) to expand its existing game and develop new titles.

The developer is known for its competitive magic game Wands, which launched on numerous VR platforms including Google Daydream and Gear VR. It is reportedly a number one selling game on Gear VR.

Cortopia will use its funding to grow Wands into a larger competitive VR game and develop new titles. The developer will also begin exploring AR and mixed reality with the investment.

It's magic

"I am very excited about what AR will do, both in terms of how we consume entertainment and how we live our lives," said Cortopia CEO Andreas Skoglund.

"This new technology will introduce a whole new way of how we behave in everyday interactions and one of the major milestones we need to hit is understanding how games will look and work in this media 5 and 10 years from now."

AR and MR have become a hot topic in the games industry in recent months, especially in mobile games. Apple has been getting in on the action, launching its own ARKit technology and buying up MR firm Vrvana for $30 million.


