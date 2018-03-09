News

Dutch publisher Spil Games racks up 300 million downloads on mobile

Dutch publisher Spil Games racks up 300 million downloads on mobile
By , Senior Editor

Netherlands-based games publisher Spil Games has surpassed 300 million downloads on mobile.

In the past the company had focused on online titles through its own web portal but in recent years has been expanding its mobile output.

It claims to use its web portal data to find out which of its browser games and genres in general are most popular and then develop new versions of them for mobile, often utilising existing IP.

"Significant revenue potential"

Its most popular mobile titles to date are the Troll Face Quest series, which has racked up 100 million installs, Uphill Rush, which has garnered 25 million downloads, and Operate Now: Hospital, which has 15 million.

The company highlighted Operate Now: Hospital as its first mobile game with “both serious install numbers and significant revenue potential”.

“Hitting 300 million installs shows our web portal to mobile strategy is paying off,” said Spil Games CEO Tung Nguyen-Khac.

“This year we will build on our mobile IP momentum and constantly improve our player’s experience while boosting the promising results we’re starting to see on retention and revenue.”

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

1 Feature Jan 10th, 2018

Live long and prosper: Understanding the potential of live ops

Feature Oct 5th, 2017

Funny-to-play: Having the last laugh with a successful mobile comedy game

Comment & Opinion Sep 6th, 2017

The risk business

Interview Apr 27th, 2017

Spil CEO on Facebook Instant Games: “We think it has the potential to be a massively significant gaming platform”

Interview Dec 23rd, 2016

How Facebook Instant Games powered Endless Lake to 12 million users in three weeks

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.