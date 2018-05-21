News

Adult Swim buys London-based Pocket Mortys developer Big Pixel Studios

Adult Swim has acquired London-based games developer Big Pixel Studios for an undisclosed fee.

Big Pixel has already worked with Adult Swim having developed mobile title Pocket Mortys, based off the network’s hit animated TV series Rick and Morty. The show was recently renewed for another 70 episodes.

Following the deal Big Pixel will continue its work on Pocket Mortys as well as develop brand new titles.

Adult Swim said the acquisition is part of the company’s planned increased investment in the games space.

Pickle Pixel

“We’re thrilled to have Dave and the team at Big Pixel join Adult Swim Games,” said Adult Swim vice president Jeff Olsen.

“Having such a talented creative team in-house will allow us to build much deeper and more immersive games for fans.”

Big PIxel Studios MD David Burpitt added: “We are extremely proud of the relationship between Big Pixel Studios and Adult Swim Games resulting in the success of Pocket Mortys.

“I hope our players are as excited as we are knowing that this new chapter puts us in a fantastic position to develop existing and new titles for them to enjoy.”

