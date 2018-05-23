Static full-screen generate largest revenue share amongst casual games in the West

Static full-screen ads generated the most revenue for casual mobile games in the US and Europe between January and March, according to mobile ads provider Appodeal and market intelligence firm Newzoo.

A new report titled Monetising Casual Games the Right Way looked at ad revenue generation from developers and publishers in the West and revealed that static ads contributed to 36 per cent of total revenue brought in from different types of ads.

Second up were banner ads with 25 per cent, then full-screen video ads with 21 per cent. The least amount of revenue generated came from playable ads with 18 per cent.

Despite bringing in the least amount of revenue on average overall, however, the report found that rewarded ads generated the most per eCPM with $11.67 in the US and $9.37 in Europe with a fillrate of 91 per cent and 92 per cent.

Static interstitials had an eCPM of $3.42 in the US and $1.87 in Europe, while video interstitials had an eCPM of $7.54 in the US and $5.51 in Europe.

It should be noted that the average overall revenue split between ad types is likely affected by the number of ad types shown to players and the impressions they generated. As static full-screen ads received the higher number of impressions, the revenue share was larger.

Keepin’ it casual

Elsewhere in the report, King’s Candy Crush franchise was said to have generated the most revenue out of casual mobile titles for March.

Candy Crush Saga and Soda Saga held the positions of first and third in both the iOS and Android charts for top grossing. Playrix’s game Gardenscapes took the second spot in both charts.

You can find the full report here.

