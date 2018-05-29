Weekly UK App Store charts: Ketchapp knocked out of the top 10 free download rankings

Each week app market intelligence firm Reflection, in partnership with UKIE, publish the top grossing and most downloaded games from the UK App Store.

Ketchapp vanishes

During the week of May 14th to 20th, the surprise is Ubisoft-owned Ketchapp had zero titles in the top 10 free iPhone download rankings. Indeed, it only had two games in the top 20 - Rotator and Mr Gun. The publisher was also missing from the top 10 iPad chart, a surprise given how dominant the publisher has been.

Rival Voodoo meanwhile had three titles in the top 10 - Helix Jump, Sky Rusher and The Cube - What's Inside. It had a further two apps, Snake Vs Block and Bounce Forever, in the top 20.

In the top grossing chart meanwhile, Jam City's Hogwarts Mystery slipped down to fourth, usurped by Epic's Fortnite in second and Niantic's Pokemon Go in third.

