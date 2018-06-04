News

Call for speakers for biggest PG Connects Helsinki on September 11th to 12th

We're barely halfway through the year, but already we're focused on our final Connects conference of 2018. 

As has become tradition, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, happening September 11th to 12th, will deliver the final third of a trinity that has this year incorporated record-breaking outings in London back in January and San Francisco only last month.

Our fifth annual event in Finland will look to keep that 'bigger, better' momentum going. And we already know it'll deliver.

We're currently carefullly structuring a 10-track agenda that's been reworked to also include long-form 'workshop style' sessions dealing with core aspects of mobile game development, updated and new content inclusions to reflect the key issues at the heart of the industry, as well as introducing 'Connects X', an entire track dedicated to the associated XR and PC (and handheld console) scene.

We're also dedicating an entire partner conference to blockchain gaming in the form of the obviously titled Blockchain Gamer Connects, following its successful debut in San Francisco.

Four tracks of short, sharp seminars cover everything from explaining crypto, how it works with games and how current market looks, to identifying the top trends and exploring where the industry will go next.

A new venue allows for more flexibility in our programming, as well as a boost to our free and unlimited meeting system, meaning the 1,200-plus delegates from every corner of the mobile games ecosystem we're targeting will find it even easier to boost their business thanks to our events' celebrated focus on networking.

Speaker time

There's plenty more to unveil in more detail over the coming weeks but right now we're finalising our 120-plus speakers and welcome experts in any of the following areas to submit their talk:

  • Influencer marketing
  • Blockchain/cryptocurrency/ICO
  • Live ops
  • Esports
  • Company culture
  • Team management
  • Technical workshops
  • Diversity
  • Indie success/failure stories
  • Business strategy
  • 'Big data'
  • Game mechanics
  • Audio design
  • Game production
  • Narrative development
  • Social platform gaming
  • UX
  • Talent acquisition
  • Monetisation
  • UA
  • Financing (particularly real-world 'case studies')
  • Global markets (data focus)
  • Publishing principles
  • Localisation
  • Piracy
  • AI/machine learning

If you'd rather sit in the audience than stand in front of it, know that Super Early Bird rates are still live.


Tags:
Joao Diniz Sanches
Joao Diniz Sanches

With three boys under the age of 12, former Edge editor Joao has given up his dream of making it to F1 and instead spends his weekends transforming his living room floor into a venue for hosting increasingly complex Scalextric tracks. When in work mode, he looks after the production (aka the behind-the-scenes magic) of Steel Media's series of conferences.

