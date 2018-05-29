Learn about the present and future of ads in the Mobile Games Advertising Report 2018

Mobile games advertising is becoming an increasingly significant source of revenue for developers and publishers who successfully harness this business model.

Some use it as the main revenue driver to great success, while others use it to add add another significant stream of earnings on top of IAPs.

A closer look

Delving deep into the mobile advertising world, today we’ve released our Mobile Games Advertising Report 2018 in association with Mintegral.

In the Mobile Games Advertising Report 2018, we trace the growth of in-app add and app store spend over the last decade, as well as analyse the most widely used ad types.

The report also offers case studies on Into the Dead 2 publisher PikPok and Gardenscapes studio Playrix to discover how they successfully serve ads to players.

To find out how to best take advantage of advertising in your mobile game to unlock a potentially lucrative revenue stream, download the Mobile Games Advertising Report 2018 in association with Mintegral right here.