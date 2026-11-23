To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) The big data behind GTA 6's blockbuster launch

GTA 6 launched last week after major pre-order numbers. Sensor Tower estimated that 75% of pre-sales were on PS5 versus 25% on Xbox.

The market intelligence firm has predicted daily players on other games will collectively decline by over 10% in the month following GTA 6’s launch.

2) Jam City lays off 10% of staff

Jam City has laid off approximately 10% of its staff, or approximately 60 employees worldwide. There are no plans to close whole studios or games.

"Those leaving Jam City, your creativity and talent have helped bring our games to millions of players and we are grateful. Thank you for being a part of our City and for everything you’ve helped us build," Jam City said in a statement.

3) Google Play’s Best of Play 2026 winners: Arknights: Endfield, Subway Surfers City, Sea of Stars and more

Arknights: Endfield won Best Game at Google Play’s Best of Play awards 2026.

Other winners included Sea of Stars for Best Story, Moonlight Peaks as Best Cross-Device Game, Warframe as Best Multiplayer and Subway Surfers City as Best Pick Up & Play.

4) Why Battle Bears Gold is making its comeback in the shadow of GTA 6

SkyVu Entertainment decided to release Battle Bears Gold across iOS, Android and Steam just eight days before GTA 6, while many other companies have elected to avoid the release window.

"We’re definitely not trying to compete with Rockstar’s marketing budget, but the Battle Bears have survived huggables, zombies and flying unicorns and 17 years of changes in gaming. We figured we could survive the GTA drop too," head of product Joe Cann told us.

"Strategically, we don’t overlap with GTA’s platforms (console) at present, and we noticed a gap in game releases across this month and the next."

5) Netflix confirms games division layoffs

Netflix confirmed that a small number of employees have been laid off from its games division.

The news follows recent restructuring but isn’t expected to affect Netflix’s wider games strategy. At the same time, one affected employee said their role and those of colleagues was impacted as the division changed how it makes games.