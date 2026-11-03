The world's Top Game Makers revealed in our Top 50 Global and Top 30 Regional guides

Want to know who the top game makers around the world are? This year, in association with Xsolla, we’ve been publishing an array of regional reports and lists delving into the most vibrant games hubs across the globe.

The aim: to give you a who's who of the games sector's top movers and shakers right now, as well as provide a deeper insight into the makeup of key industry hubs around the world.

We’ve already looked at key industry hubs around the world, from the UK and US to China, Türkiye, Iberia and more.

You can find links to all the lists here:

Still to come: We’ll be publishing our list of the top games companies in Southeast Asia and Canada, plus we have some other reports in the works, too!

Not enough? We recently published our list of the world’s Top 50 Mobile Game Makers right here, sponsored by Bigo Ads.

But wait, there's more

Don’t forget, you can also read our full region reports, published in association with Xsolla, right here.

You can meet many of the world's top companies at our global Pocket Gamer Connects events. Our upcoming conferences include: