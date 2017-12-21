Game Insight, AppOnboard and Nazara sponsor first ever Mobile Games Awards 2018

Game Insight, AppOnboard and Nazara are to sponsor the first ever Mobile Games Awards taking place on January 23rd 2018.

The Mobile Games Awards will recognise the sector’s key players over the last year, from the developers making great games to the publishers, tool makers and service providers that are helping to build a platform for success.

The finalists have already been revealed with 93 different companies from all around the world making the cut.

Big backing

Supporting the event we have a few well respected companies in the mobile games industry sponsoring the ceremony.

Game Insight has been named Headline Sponsor for the Mobile Games Awards. One of the world’s leading mobile games developers and publishers, the company has worked on top games including Guns of Boom, The Tribez, Paradise Island 2 and Survival Arena.

AppOnboard has joined as Photo Booth Sponsor for the event. The company provides high quality playable demos and actionable heatmap analytics for advertisers. Its services are use by top games publishers such as Glu Mobile, Scopely, Zynga and Jam City.

India-based games company Nazara will sponsor the after-party for the event. Nazara is a leading games publisher in India, publishing titles such as Chhota Bheem Speed Racing, Stick Cricket Virat & Rohit, RCB Star Cricket and many more.

The Mobile Games Awards will take place on the second night of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2018, Tuesday, January 23rd 2018.

It will be hosted at the prestigious BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London.

For sponsorship details please email Chris James at chris@steelmedia.co.uk.

Don't forget to register for a ticket to attend the Mobile Games Awards ceremony.